AllColts
Top Stories
News

NFL Fantasy: Draft or Pass on Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers?

Phillip B. Wilson

Since 2006, Philip Rivers has been one of the most consistent and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, but in 2019 he took a major step back. His 23 touchdowns were his lowest total since 2007 and his 20 interceptions were the second-highest mark of his career.

Fantasy football players are questioning whether a change of scenery can help resurrect his career. For the first time since entering the league in 2004, Rivers is no longer a member of the Chargers and will instead take snaps as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has helped a handful of quarterbacks find new statistical highs the last few seasons, including Rivers, who Reich called plays for as the offensive coordinator of the Chargers in 2014 and 2015.

Sports Illustrated asked fantasy football analyst Ben Heisler and AllColts editor Phillip B. Wilson if Rivers is under-valued based on his current Average Draft Position (22nd quarterback, 159th overall).

Read the transcript from their conversation:

Bill Enright: Philip Rivers finds himself on a new team for the first time in his career. Now that he's a member of the Indianapolis Colts, fantasy football players want to know should he be drafted in 2020. Let's find out what the experts think by bringing on Ben Heisler, Sports Illustrated's fantasy analyst and AllColts editor Phillip B. Wilson. Philip, I'm going to start with you. What do you make of the new quarterback under center for Indianapolis?

Phillip B. Wilson: Well, much like everything with Philip, I'm on the fence. So in this 50/50 scenario, I tried to look at both sides. The first thing I did was I gave fans a reason why it should work. Seventh-ranked (rushing) offense, better offensive line. He doesn't have to be the hero. All he has to do is make the smart plays. He's 38. He's been around a long time. He knows what to do. But then I also looked at his 20 interceptions last year and he is a gunslinger at heart. He will take the shot if he has nothing else to lose of course. But he'll take a chance downfield. He'll make throws he shouldn't make. And that's what the Colts have to work on. Let's not put you in a position where you have to risk everything. I would remind people that before last year he was in the Pro Bowl three consecutive years. So being in a fantasy league myself, if given the chance to take him late, I probably would.

Bill Enright: Ben, I'm going to go over to you right now. Philip Rivers. According to the latest average drop position data, Rivers is the 22nd quarterback coming off the boards. Are you drafting or passing the Colts quarterback?

Ben Heisler: I'm drafting Philip Rivers, a lot of people like to be down on him after a bad 2019 season with the Chargers, I think expectations were fairly high. But this is somebody that up until last year had thrown for over 28 touchdowns in six consecutive seasons. The over-under, by the way, is 27.5 for Philip Rivers this year, and he hasn't finished lower than that since 2013. So I think Philip Rivers is in a great position to succeed. Last year, he had the fifth-lowest amount of time to be able to throw the ball and get the ball out of his hands. So I'm excited for Philip Rivers coming up this season.

Bill Enright: All right. Plenty more fantasy football analysis. You can find more of it from Sports Illustrated by going to SI.com/fantasy.

More from SI Fantasy:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Fantasy: Which Indianapolis Colts Receiving Options Should Owners  Consider?

With quarterback Philip Rivers now under center for the Indianapolis Colts, NFL fantasy football owners might need to reconsider the value of the guys he’s throwing to as draft options.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts QB Philip Rivers Quickly Settling in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts’ new quarterback, 17th-year pro Philip Rivers, moved his 11-member family to the Northside of a new NFL city about one week ago and already has had throwing sessions with pass catchers.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Ferryn Palmer (Part II)

Here’s the second half of a ColtsSpeak conversation with Indianapolis Colts fan Ferryn Palmer, 41, of Columbus, Ind. A Colts fan since he was about 4 years old offers his views on societal racism in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Ferryn Palmer (Part I)

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Ferryn Palmer, 41, of Columbus, Ind. A Colts fan since he was about 4 years old offered so many insightful comments, his views will be shared in two parts in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Brian Baker Has Deep Colts Connections

Indianapolis Colts new defensive line coach Brian Baker grew up a Baltimore Colts fan. He played in college with Colts head coach Frank Reich. He’s worked with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. And Baker is a good friend of retired Hall of Fame Colts coach Tony Dungy.

Phillip B. Wilson

Acquisition of DeForest Buckner Like Christmas for New Colts D-Line Coach

Brian Baker had only been at his new job as Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach for a couple of weeks when general manager Chris Ballard traded for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Baker was obviously ecstatic.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Coach Frank Reich: 'I'll Never Forget Last Week Ever'

It wasn’t time to talk about football. The Indianapolis Colts players needed last week to share their emotional reaction to a nation immersed in protests to stop racial inequality and police brutality. Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy provided words of wisdom in a video conference call to cap a memorable week.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Have Contingency Plan For Everything Looking Ahead

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich says rookies are to report July 22 and rest of them six days later. But like with everything else this offseason, plans are subject to change. And Colts have discussed every possibility.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Earn Jobs

The lack of offseason mini-camps and the likelihood of a shorter preseason with fewer practices will make the challenge of making an NFL roster that much more difficult for undrafted free agents. The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most UFA signings in the AFC South Division with 18, four more than the Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Turn to New WRs Coach Mike Groh to Develop Versatile Pass-Catchers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was a Philadelphia Eagles assistant with Mike Groh and they won a Super Bowl ring together. When Groh became available this offseason, Reich jumped at the chance to add him to his staff.

Phillip B. Wilson