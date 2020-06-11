NFL Fantasy: Draft or Pass on Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers?

Since 2006, Philip Rivers has been one of the most consistent and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, but in 2019 he took a major step back. His 23 touchdowns were his lowest total since 2007 and his 20 interceptions were the second-highest mark of his career.

Fantasy football players are questioning whether a change of scenery can help resurrect his career. For the first time since entering the league in 2004, Rivers is no longer a member of the Chargers and will instead take snaps as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has helped a handful of quarterbacks find new statistical highs the last few seasons, including Rivers, who Reich called plays for as the offensive coordinator of the Chargers in 2014 and 2015.

Sports Illustrated asked fantasy football analyst Ben Heisler and AllColts editor Phillip B. Wilson if Rivers is under-valued based on his current Average Draft Position (22nd quarterback, 159th overall).

Read the transcript from their conversation:

Bill Enright: Philip Rivers finds himself on a new team for the first time in his career. Now that he's a member of the Indianapolis Colts, fantasy football players want to know should he be drafted in 2020. Let's find out what the experts think by bringing on Ben Heisler, Sports Illustrated's fantasy analyst and AllColts editor Phillip B. Wilson. Philip, I'm going to start with you. What do you make of the new quarterback under center for Indianapolis?

Phillip B. Wilson: Well, much like everything with Philip, I'm on the fence. So in this 50/50 scenario, I tried to look at both sides. The first thing I did was I gave fans a reason why it should work. Seventh-ranked (rushing) offense, better offensive line. He doesn't have to be the hero. All he has to do is make the smart plays. He's 38. He's been around a long time. He knows what to do. But then I also looked at his 20 interceptions last year and he is a gunslinger at heart. He will take the shot if he has nothing else to lose of course. But he'll take a chance downfield. He'll make throws he shouldn't make. And that's what the Colts have to work on. Let's not put you in a position where you have to risk everything. I would remind people that before last year he was in the Pro Bowl three consecutive years. So being in a fantasy league myself, if given the chance to take him late, I probably would.

Bill Enright: Ben, I'm going to go over to you right now. Philip Rivers. According to the latest average drop position data, Rivers is the 22nd quarterback coming off the boards. Are you drafting or passing the Colts quarterback?

Ben Heisler: I'm drafting Philip Rivers, a lot of people like to be down on him after a bad 2019 season with the Chargers, I think expectations were fairly high. But this is somebody that up until last year had thrown for over 28 touchdowns in six consecutive seasons. The over-under, by the way, is 27.5 for Philip Rivers this year, and he hasn't finished lower than that since 2013. So I think Philip Rivers is in a great position to succeed. Last year, he had the fifth-lowest amount of time to be able to throw the ball and get the ball out of his hands. So I'm excited for Philip Rivers coming up this season.

Bill Enright: All right. Plenty more fantasy football analysis. You can find more of it from Sports Illustrated by going to SI.com/fantasy.

