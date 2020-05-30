2019 couldn't have gone much worse for New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell. That's why SI Fantasy expert Jaime Eisner sees value where everyone else sees decline.

It's never too early to start your fantasy football research, and we here at SI Fantasy want to provide you with the best information possible heading into your drafts. Our "Draft or Pass" video series takes a closer look at a fantasy player that will be debated often leading up to fantasy drafts. Are our hosts targeting this player specifically? Are they avoiding him entirely?

Today's video focuses on New York Jets running back Le' Veon Bell.

Draft or Pass at current ADP: 35.3 (RB17)?

The mighty have fallen after missing the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute; then, Bell moved from the high-powered Pittsburgh Steelers offense to an Adam Gase-led offense in New York. However, the hate may be going a little too far on Bell, providing some upside opportunity.

Unless he decides to sit out another full season, we likely just saw the worst season Bell could reasonably have at this stage of his career if healthy. He was the RB15 in total points and RB17 in average points per game in PPR formats. I'm mindful, but not terribly concerned about the additions of Frank Gore in free agency and La'Michal Perine in the draft. Here's what Jets Country reporter Kristian Dyer had to say about how the backs fit in New York:

"The Jets offense suddenly has two running backs with productive careers in Bell and Gore as well as a promising rookie prospect (Perine). For an offense that was second worst in the league last year in rushing, there is now considerably more talent behind Bell.

"This should lighten the load on Bell and keep him fresh. Gore also provides a mentoring component for Perine."

You're paying an RB2 price for RB1 talent with a high floor. It's been a couple of years, but let's remember why Bell was drafted a surefire first-rounder before his 2018 holdout. He'd be a better fit outside of New York, but you've got a solid RB2 who will get you about 15 fantasy points per game in the meantime. Sign me up for that around the third-fourth round turn.

