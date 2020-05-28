It's never too early to start your fantasy football research, and we here at SI Fantasy want to provide you with the best information possible heading into your drafts. Our "Draft or Pass" video series takes a closer look at a fantasy player that will be debated often leading up to fantasy drafts. Are our hosts targeting this player specifically? Are they avoiding him entirely?

Today's video focuses on Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson.

Draft or Pass at current ADP: 35.3 (RB19)?

I understand why some have reservations when it comes to trusting Carson as an RB2. He has injury concerns and had problematic fumbling issues last season that could cost him playing time if they continue in 2020. However, I don't believe he's one fumble away from losing the starting job.

Rashaad Penny will get more work in 2020 when healthy, but he likely won't be ready to start the season. Carlos Hyde was recently signed and will have some role in the offense, but not enough to scare me away from Carson. Fellow SI Fantasy analyst Corey Parson agrees with me on that front.

Here's what Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith had to say about Hyde's signing:

Coming off his first 1,000-plus yard season, Hyde adds another capable runner to Seattle's stable of backs and in terms of providing insurance until Rashaad Penny returns from a torn ACL, he might have been the best option left on the free agent market.

The Seahawks run so frequently that Carson can still be highly successful even if others get some touches (see: Week 13 vs. Minnesota). The other major issue is the hip injury that cut his season short. Luckily, he did not need surgery and should be a full-go by the start of training camp.

No one can doubt Carson's production. He finished the 2019 season as the RB10 in total points and RB12 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats. That's after finishing as the RB18 last season in both of those categories in 2018. He's a safer option than many believe, and you don't have to pay a Top 30 price for him.

