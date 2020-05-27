Draft or Pass: So We Trust DeVante Parker Now?

After years of not quite getting over the hump, 2019 was a breakthrough for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. Will he keep it going?

It's never too early to start your fantasy football research, and we here at SI Fantasy want to provide you with the best information possible heading into your drafts. Our "Draft or Pass" video series takes a closer look at a fantasy player that will be debated often leading up to fantasy drafts. Are our hosts targeting this player specifically? Are they avoiding him entirely?

Today's video focuses on Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Draft or Pass at current ADP: 58.0 (WR25)?

The breakout many were waiting for finally arrived for former Louisville standout DeVante Parker last season. Parker had 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, all career highs. He finished as the WR13 in total PPR points and the WR18 in average points per game. Can he replicate that success in 2020?

While the Dolphins did spend the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he likely won't be starting Week 1 and maybe not at all next season.

If the Dolphins could win five games down the stretch with Fitzpatrick leading a sub-par roster, there's every reason to believe he can help the team win games with better personnel around him. Then there's the issue of making sure Tua is completely ready to play from a physical standpoint. By all accounts, Tagovailoa is completely recovered from the hip injury that cut short his 2019 season, but rest assured the Dolphins are going to conversative if there's any doubt whatsoever because of what his history and because of what he could mean to the franchise.

Sticking with Fitzpatrick is good news for Parker. He clearly developed a solid rapport with the veteran quarterback, and the last thing fantasy managers want to deal with is the unknown of a rookie quarterback. You don't even have to pay for last year's production, as Parker's ADP has him just outside of the WR2 cutoff.

Parker is a borderline Top 20 WR going late in the fifth or early in the sixth round of fantasy drafts. Absolutely sign me up at that price.

