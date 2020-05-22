The receptions may not be there, but Nick Chubb's talent as a runner is undeniable. He isn't a Tier 1 stud, but he is a can't-miss fantasy player with a strong floor.

Today's video focuses on Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Draft or Pass at current ADP: 20.0 (RB10)?

It's pretty odd to see the NFL's second-leading rusher (with nearly 1,500 yards on the ground last season) falling to the middle or latter portions of the second round, but that's exactly what's happening with Chubb. A big reason why is the fact he doesn't catch many passes.

Chubb only caught 20 passes in 2018 but had 24 through the first eight games of 2019. However, once Kareem Hunt's suspension ended, Chubb's catches dropped considerably. He had only 11 receptions over the final eight games of the season. While finishing in RB1 territory is quite tough in PPR formats with only 20 receptions, Chubb has the profile and situation to make it happen.

Chubb rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games last season and finished as the RB8 in total points and RB10 on a points-per-game basis. He was still productive on the ground, even when Hunt was on the field. Plus, new head coach Kevin Stefanski is bringing his run-first offense to Cleveland. Pounding the rock will be a huge key to the Browns' success in 2020. and absolutely need to use it to their advantage.

At his current price, Chubb is a definite "Draft." His lack of pass-catching means he doesn't have Top 5 RB upside, but he has an excellent floor (mid-level RB2). At his ADP, I'd love to pair him with Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, or Dalvin Cook to start my fantasy team.

