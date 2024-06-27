NFL Insider Believes Colts a 'Dark Horse' to Win Super Bowl
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most dynamic and young rosters the franchise has seen in a long time. 2024 appears to be a campaign where second-year head coach Shane Steichen could blossom and help Indianapolis reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. After finishing an injury-riddled 2023 campaign at 9-8, hopes are high on what Anthony Richardson can accomplish with a fully healthy season surrounded by solid offensive weapons.
In another mailbag piece answering fan questions regarding the NFL, Albert Breer discusses possible dark horse candidates to win Super Bowl LIX. Breer places the Colts squarely in the conversation to potentially shock the professional football world.
So with all that established, I think I’d go with the Colts. They went 9–8 last year, in Year 1 under Shane Steichen, and with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback. The staff returns largely intact, and Anthony Richardson is back from injury. And we’ve seen quarterbacks in this sort of spot explode in their second year.- Albert Breer | Senior NFL Reporter
Referencing the 2023 campaign, Gardner Minshew II wasn't as mobile, strong-armed, or willing to take chances as Richardson. While it's nice to have fewer turnovers and hiccups, Steichen's offense is better and more explosive with a field general of Richardson's skillset. Still, Indy concluded with a winning record and nearly stole the AFC South from the Houston Texans.
If Richardson can curb the injury bug in year two there is a possibility of a breakout from the young signal-caller. It also helps he has prominent names to join him. Running back Jonathan Taylor has never played with a quarterback like Richardson, so the hype behind this duo is real for the 2024 season. Not to forget Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, both of whom became go-to targets for both Richardson and Minshew. Look for Steichen to feature these weapons the most to get Richardson's 2024 off to a good start.
Breer also mentions the staff returning. While many see the surface positions like head coach and offensive/defensive coordinator, the positional coaches are huge for a team's development. Last season offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. had the same group from the awful 2022 campaign, yet they returned to Pro-Bowl-level form. It showed that players like Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and others merely needed proper coaching. On the opposite side of the ball, the hope is that newly hired defensive line coach Charlie Partridge can unleash the talent of the defensive front with names like DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye, and rookie Laiatu Latu.
Indianapolis fits the 'dark horse' monicker perfectly. While they aren't a top-tier team at this junction, their potential is. If the Colts can rise to that ceiling in year two of the Steichen-Richardson connection then this young squad might turn the league upside down and push for the AFC South title while achieving the unthinkable: winning Super Bowl LIX.
