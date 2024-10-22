PFF Gets Critical of Colts' Laiatu Latu
The Indianapolis Colts invested their 15th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft in UCLA's Laiatu Latu. So far, Latu has had great moments mixed with learned lessons as a rookie in the league. Pro Football Focus thinks there's much more room to grow for Latu in certain areas of his game. Dalton Wasserman has this to say about Latu's performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Latu notched his second career sack this week against the Dolphins but earned his lowest PFF overall grade, primarily due to struggles in run defense. He failed at times to hold the point of attack and also missed a tackle. In total, he earned five negative grades in run defense. Hopefully this won’t become a trend for Latu, who has previously shown he can hold his own on the edge in run defense.- Dalton Wasserman | Pro Football Focus
Latu's Pro Football Focus defense grades through seven games are:
-72.5 overall
-69.7 pass-rush
-67.6 run defense
These are solid numbers for a rookie edge rusher playing way more snaps than Indy initially wanted him to. After the Colts drafted Latu, the hope was to have him in advantageous pass-rushing situations to better acclimate him to the NFL. However, injuries to Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and others have catapulted Latu into more of a pure starter. But Wasserman's criticism of Latu's run defense is something to note.
Latu has finished four of his seven games with sub-par run defense (Dolphins-48.8, Houston Texans-57.8, Green Bay Packers-58.3, and Tennessee Titans-59.2). Latu has had moments where his run defense is crisp but has shown he still has to increase the efficiency to help a struggling Colts defense against the matter.
Latu is getting a fast-tracked lesson in NFL football with many injuries along the Colts' defensive front. With the news that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is nearing a return, it couldn't come at a better time for Indianapolis, as their schedule is about to get very difficult starting in week eight against the Texans on the road. We'll see if Latu can shore up his recent issues in run defense against the Texans' Joe Mixon at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
