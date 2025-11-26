12 weeks into the NFL season, there is no name more important to the Indianapolis Colts than running back Jonathan Taylor.

In some eyes, the two-time Pro Bowler was the front-runner around the current favorite, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. However, after the Chiefs loss, things have changed for the case.

DraftKings had Taylor at +650 odds a week ago, but now he rests at +1800 odds after the Colts fell to 8-3 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor is still a rock-solid third in the race currently, but it puts into perspective what happens in the NFL for award competitions when a player has a rough performance.

As for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Taylor is the front-runner with excellent -135 odds. Taylor has only two down performances out of his 11 games played.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, Taylor only compiled 45 rushing yards. Against the Chiefs in Week 12, Taylor was held to just 58 rushing yards. Both resulted in losses for Shane Steichen.

Outside of those games, Taylor has been an absolute warhammer for the Colts, and his numbers are incredible.

Below are the prominent running back metrics through the NFL season, with Taylor's rank and statistics to follow.

Attempts (2nd) - 205

Rushing Yards (1st) - 1,197

Rushing Yards Per Game (1st) - 119.7

Yards Per Carry (2nd) - 5.8 (Current Career-High)

Longest Rush (1st) - 83 (Career-High)

20-plus Yard Plays (Tied for 2nd) - 9

Rushing Touchdowns (1st) - 15

All-Purpose Touchdowns (1st) - 17

Rushing First Downs (1st) - 60

In short, Taylor has been purely electrifying.

The top NFL running backs this season through Week 12, according to PFSN's RB Impact Metric ⤵



92.6 | Jonathan Taylor, IND

92.1 | James Cook, BUF

86.6 | Jahmyr Gibbs, DET

86.2 | De’Von Achane, MIA

84.3 | Rico Dowdle, CAR

83.4 | Christian McCaffrey, SF

83.4 | Bijan Robinson, ATL… pic.twitter.com/QxIZQ425zE — PFSN (@PFSN365) November 25, 2025

The difference between Taylor now and his 2021 campaign is that the offense surrounding him is efficient, crisp, and full of playmakers.

Michael Pittman Jr. can beat defensive coverage on nearly any part of the field with a physical style. Josh Downs is the short-yardage specialist who operates the slot role securely.

Alec Pierce is the NFL's nastiest deep threat who's only getting better and more well-versed in his skillset. Certainly not least, Tyler Warren is a full-boar weapon from the tight end position.

Mix all of these factors with a fantastic offensive line and Steichen as a play caller, and it's no wonder Taylor is putting together an MVP-worthy season paired with his incredible skills.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

However, the toughest stretch of the season is ahead for the Colts, starting as soon as Sunday when they face the terrifying Houston Texans defense at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor will need more superhuman performances to get back to where he was before in the MVP conversation. While anything can happen in the next six games, Taylor is fighting an uphill battle.

It's ridiculous to say this, but true: the NFL's Most Valuable Player award is almost exclusively a QB honor, meaning Taylor has even slimmer chances and has to be nearly perfect to finish out the year.

Given how incredible Stafford has played and the phenomenal 2025 from Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, Taylor might even be out of the running unless a colossal downfall of the aforementioned duo of field generals occurs.

Regardless, if any running back can bounce back, it's Taylor. And if any running back can secure the honor for the first time since 2012 (Adrian Peterson), it's Taylor.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts' offense adjusts with some seriously tough games coming up, and the numbers Taylor can put up in the process.

RBs with 1,000+ rushing yards this season:



- Jonathan Taylor

- James Cook



End of list. pic.twitter.com/TtMKSsY79t — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 25, 2025

