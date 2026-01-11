It wasn't the prettiest season, but the Indianapolis Colts had some brilliant performers in 2025. Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor was one of those.

Taylor went from MVP talks and an OPOY lock to completely out of the race for both awards due to Daniel Jones' injury. Defenses knew what the Colts wanted to do, but Taylor still finished the season among the NFL’s most productive backs despite facing loaded boxes, predictable game scripts, and little help from a passing attack.

Unfortunately, Taylor didn't do enough in the eyes of All-Pro voters. When the Associated Press All-Pro teams were announced, Taylor’s name was nowhere to be found. Instead, the AP gave All-Pro honors to Bijan Robinson, James Cook, and Christian McCaffrey.

The results of The Associated Press 2025 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members. First-place votes in parentheses are worth three points, second-place votes worth one:



Offense



Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 111 (31); Drake… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 10, 2026

Colts guard Quenton Nelson was named to the second team, but he was the only Indianapolis player to get any recognition.

Robinson was named as the first-team running back, while McCaffrey was the first-team "All Purpose" player. Robinson was also named the second-team "All Purpose" player, while Cook was the second-team running back.

All three of those guys are elite, but Taylor deserved some recognition. Taylor ended the season with 1,963 rushing and receiving yards, which ranked third in the league. He also finished with 20 total touchdowns, the most of any player.

Jonathan Taylor had more rushing TD (18) than 19 NFL teams this season. pic.twitter.com/WeESEgXZCu — WTF Stats (@WTFstats) January 9, 2026

Had the Colts not dealt with quarterback uncertainty, those numbers could have been much higher. After the Colts' Week 11 bye, Taylor had zero 100-yard games and only a handful of touchdowns.

Taylor had a chance to finish as the rushing leader in Week 18, but he only rushed for a season-low 26 yards on 14 attempts against the Houston Texans. Taylor only needed 63 yards on the day to earn the rushing crown, but in the end, it was another blown achievement for Indianapolis.

Taylor single-handedly brought the Colts some of their early-season victories, including a Week 10 win against Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons. Taylor rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in Berlin to give the Colts another international win before things went completely downhill.

The last time the Colts won a game or should I say Jonathan Taylor won a game pic.twitter.com/q9EuPdKz2a https://t.co/JPyzjID6cG — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) January 9, 2026

Taylor received the third most votes at running back, so he only missed out by one place. The sixth-year back has only earned All-Pro honors once, when he was named to the first team as a running back in 2021. Taylor ran for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns that season, the most in his career by far.

Considering running backs usually have a short window for success, time may be running out for Taylor to earn first-team All-Pro honors. Taylor will enter the final year of his contract next season, and considering the Colts were hesitant to pay the man in 2023, it may be another ugly situation in 2026.

