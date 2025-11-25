As soon as the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 season concluded, the team fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was quickly signed by the Indianapolis Colts weeks later.

Anarumo is a seasoned veteran in the NFL coaching realm and is now in the midst of his seventh season as a defensive coordinator at the professional level.

The Colts hired Anarumo, who has been dubbed "The Mad Scientist", as a change of pace from former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Anarumo's scheme emphasizes simulated pressures and man coverage, making it an aggressive but successful scheme when used correctly.

The Colts have yet to allow 30 points in a single game this season, and they've held two teams to single digits. Anarumo's early success in Indianapolis has opened the door for other teams looking for a new head coach.

Anarumo Wanted By NFC Squad

According to senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, the New York Giants are eyeing Anarumo as a serious candidate for their open head coach gig.

"A league source says Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is expected to receive strong consideration for the Giants head coach vacancy this upcoming cycle, while also emphasizing his familiarity and relationship with current general manager Joe Schoen," Anderson reported. "It remains to be seen how much said connection will influence ownership, relative to Schoen's status, once the search is complete."

Anarumo spent one year with the Giants in 2018 as their defensive backs coach. After one season in New York, Anarumo left for Cincinnati.

Anarumo spent five seasons working with Giants general manager Joe Schoen in Miami. Anarumo was Miami's defensive backs coach from 2012-2017, and Schoen was a national scout from 2008-2012, assistant director of college scouting in 2013, and director of player personnel from 2014-2016.

The two have a history of working together, so it wouldn't be shocking if Anarumo gets interviewed and vetted by the Giants' brass after they fired Brian Daboll a few weeks ago.

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks at a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants also just fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after blowing a late lead against the Detroit Lions. With a clean house and a big market, the Giants' head coach gig is one of the most coveted in all of sports.

Anarumo was asked on Wednesday if he's thinking about becoming a head coach, and he responded candidly.

"Certainly, I'd lie to you if I said if down the road that wasn't something that would be a career goal, but my full attention is on the Houston Texans," Anarumo said on Tuesday. "It better be because they're a really, really good football team."

Ryan Dunleavy with the New York Post suggested that Anarumo is the "slight favorite" to land the Giants job.

For now, it seems that Anarumo is locked in on the Colts' final stretch. He knows he's going to draw interest from some teams, but he's dialed in on making the Colts' defense a powerhouse as they look to clinch their first AFC South title since 2014.

As Anarumo said, the Houston Texans are all that matter for now.

