The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed wide receiver and kick returner Ashton Dulin on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. To fill his roster spot, the team elevated safety George Odum to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The Colts also announced they have brought back cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the practice squad after he was waived before Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

we have placed WR Ashton Dulin on IR and have signed S George Odum to the 53-man roster.



we have also signed CB Cameron Mitchell to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3GRM1fCxAp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2025

Dulin exited the loss to Kansas City early due to a hamstring issue. Dulin had one reception for 48 yards, which set up the Colts' second touchdown of the day.

Dulin will miss the next four games at a minimum. He'll be eligible to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 28th. It's unclear how much time Dulin will miss, but I'm sure the team would love to have him back for the postseason (if they make it).

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders but the play was called back due to a penalty during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Last week, special teams coordinator Brian Mason dubbed Dulin as one of the top three special teams players in all of football. Dulin is a gunner and kick returner, averaging 29.8 yards on 11 total returns this season.

The Colts used Anthony Gould as the backup kick returner to pair alongside Ameer Abdullah when Dulin exited the game. Gould is already the team's punt returner, so he has plenty of special teams experience under his belt.

Odum, a two-time All-Pro special teamer, will likely take over some of Dulin's duties. Odum spent the first four years of his career in Indianapolis, but he played the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates his interception with teammate defensive back George Odum (30) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In 105 games played (12 starts), Odum has racked up 200 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 9 passes defended, and 2 fumble recoveries.

In 2020, Odum led the league with 21 special teams tackles, which was four more than the next closest player. He was rewarded with first-team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

Odum left the Colts in 2022 after signing a three-year deal with the 49ers, but he had few opportunities to shine. After a long stay on the West Coast, Odum is back home.

Mitchell was released from the 53-man roster only a few days ago, but he cleared waivers and was brought back to the practice squad. Mitchell played over half of the team's defensive snaps in Week 7 and Week 8, but that was due to injuries to starting corners.

In four games played with the Colts, Mitchell recorded 5 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Although Dulin's absence will be noticeable, Colts fans will get to watch an old fan-favorite in Odum. Indy will face off against four divisional foes in their next six games, and these are teams that Odum has experience playing against.

