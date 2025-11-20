Colts' Shane Steichen Details Approach to Battling Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts are fresh off a bye week, but their first opponent to kick off their final stretch is an absolute juggernaut: the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Colts fell two spots in the AFC standings during their bye week, but they have a chance to reclaim some ground as the Denver Broncos enter their own bye. The Chiefs just fell to Denver last week, and if they lose to the Colts, they'll fall below .500 on the season.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen isn't taking Kansas City for granted, however. Despite a 5-5 record, Steichen feels the Chiefs are still an "incredible" team.
"We know they’ve been incredible and they’re still an incredible team this year," Steichen said on Wednesday. "I mean you look at them statistically, they’re in tops of every category. And so, we know we’re going into a hostile environment against a damn good football team."
Arrowhead Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in America. Not only are the fans loud, but the Chiefs feed off that energy from their home crowd.
When you're going against a guy like Patrick Mahomes, you can never take a play off.
"[Patrick Mahomes has] got an incredible feel for the game – incredible feel," Steichen said. "I think his instincts are some things you probably can’t coach. When you watch him on tape, the plays he makes outside of the pocket, stepping up in the pocket, getting out of the pocket, the throws, the cross-body throws, the down-the-field throws, the intermediate throws. I think he’s got a great feel for space."
Mahomes' ability to escape pressure might be the best in the league. When he squirms out of tight situations, the play can go from a sack to a 50-yard bomb in an instant.
"I think his receivers as a whole with (Travis) Kelce, (Xavier) Worthy, (Rashee) Rice and (Hollywood) Brown, I think they do a good job of finding those dead spots for him as well," Steichen said. "I’m sure they practice it like crazy and he’s special when it comes to that – getting out of the pocket.”
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Every time Mahomes starts rolling out of the pocket, it seems that there's a massive gap in the defense, and his receivers always find it.
The Colts' secondary must be wary of that, and with Charvarius Ward returning at corner, maybe that'll give them an extra boost.
"[Mooney Ward] is in a good headspace," Steichen said. "He’s preparing. He’s been working like crazy to get back out there. Like I said, we’re excited to get him back out on the practice field this week."
Looking at the other side of the ball, the Chiefs have one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league with Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs are allowing only 18.1 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
"[Steve Spagnuolo] is very aggressive," Steichen said. "And I think he does a hell of a job with the personnel that he has each and every year – rotating guys, putting them in different spots, multiple coverages on the backend, the blitz package that he has, does a lot of different things that you’ve got to be ready for each and every week. He’s been doing it at a high level for a long time, so just a ton of respect for him.”
Although this game feels like it could have a grand impact on the AFC playoff picture, Steichen reiterated that the NFL is a weekly business. Even if you don't get the desired result one week, you always have another Sunday to look forward to.
"We're not chasing a finish line, we’re chasing progress," Steichen said. "That’s what we’re looking to do each and every day, is to get better. It’s one day at a time, one week at a time.”
If the Colts win, their playoff chances will be at a new high, while the Chiefs' would be at an unheard-of low. Indy has a chance to make a statement win, one that would set the tone for the final stretch.