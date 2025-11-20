Colts' Ward Nearing Return, Daniel Jones Pops Up on Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in their first game back from their Week 11 bye.
The Colts are 8-2 and have an opportunity to make a statement win against Patrick Mahomes and the 5-5 Chiefs. If Indy gets the job done, the Chiefs' playoff chances will be hanging on by a thread.
That said, the Colts' injury report for Thursday saw one key name pop up.
Colts' Injury Report
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - DNP
- QB Daniel Jones (Calf) - LP
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - LP
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - LP
- LB Jaylon Carlies (Ankle) - FULL
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - FULL
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - FULL
- CB Kenny Moore II (Rest) - FULL
For what I believe is the first time this season, starting quarterback Daniel Jones was listed on an injury report. He was not listed on Wednesday, meaning his calf issue likely occurred during practice.
It's impossible to determine the severity, but if he doesn't practice on Friday, the Colts may have something to worry about heading into Kansas City. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is still on injured reserve, so the Colts' second-string signal caller is currently the rookie Riley Leonard.
Ebukam was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row. He suffered his injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 and has missed the last three games. His Friday practice designation will be one to watch for.
After not participating in Wednesday's practice, Lewis made his return to the field on Thursday. He also suffered his injury against the Chargers and has missed the last three games.
Getting Ebukam and Lewis back on the edges would be a huge boost to the Colts' front seven.
Carlies had his 21-day practice window opened after spending the last three months on injured reserve. Carlies was competing for a starting spot during the summer, so it'll be interesting to see how the Colts integrate him into the defense with Germaine Pratt now at WILL linebacker.
Ward also had his 21-day practice window opened after he landed on IR due to a fluke concussion suffered during pre-game warmups in Week 6. If he comes back, Colts fans will get their first look at a duo of him and Sauce Gardner against Mahomes.
Gould missed the last two games, leaving Josh Downs to be the punt returner. He was also a full participant on Wednesday.
Chiefs' Injury Report
- G Kingsley Suamataia (Concussion) - LP
- WR Xavier Worthy (Ankle) - LP
- RB Isiah Pacheco (Knee) - LP
- LB Jeffrey Bassa (Shoulder) - FULL
- S Jaden Hicks (Shoulder) - FULL
- DE George Karlaftis (Thumb) - FULL
- DE Charles Omenihu (Ankle) - FULL
- G Trey Smith (Back) - FULL
- T Jawaan Taylor (Knee/Ankle) - FULL
Suamataia and Worthy did not practice on Wednesday but were limited on Thursday.
In total, the Chiefs have three starting offensive linemen on their injury report. Two have been full participants, with Suamataia being the lone concern.
After being a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Pacheco was limited on Thursday. If he can't go, the Chiefs will use Kareem Hunt as their main back.