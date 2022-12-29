'Browns Are No Slouch!' Commanders QB Carson Wentz Wary of Threat Cleveland Poses

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz isn't taking the 6-9 Cleveland Browns lightly as he makes his first start since Week 6.

Recently instilled Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to pick up where he left off against the San Francisco 49ers this week as he faces the Cleveland Browns.

After head coach Ron Rivera named Wentz the starter going forward, attention turns to the Browns for the former first-round pick.

And he is not taking them lightly.

“Obviously there's a whole bunch of what ifs that lie ahead," Wentz said.

"But at the end of the day, we know we're in control of what we can. And the Browns are no slouch, you know, they're a good team. Their defense plays fast. They got some playmakers over there that we have to account for that can make life really difficult. So they're a good team. I'm excited that they're coming to our place, that we get 'em at home and they present a tough task."

One weapon that Wentz will need to rely on in the final two weeks is receiver Terry McLaurin. He again had a solid against the 49ers, catching six balls for 77 yards.

Again over the 1,000 receiving yard mark (third consecutive year), McLaurin will be pivotal to the 7-7-1 Commanders' chances of securing a playoff berth.

But their chemistry could be lacking, with Wentz missing since Week 6 and only playing half a quarter against the 49ers. But for Wentz, going back to what the pair built in the offseason will hold them in good stead.

"I think just going back to camp, going back to the first six weeks, I think you just build off of that," Wentz said. "I've been nothing but confident in his ability and I think he trusts kind of the way I see the game too. And I think that'll just continue where we kind of left off as we were growing and developing together, however many weeks ago."

There's no doubt that the pair will be central to everything good Washington does over the next fortnight, and that hopefully means another chance at a long playoff run.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here