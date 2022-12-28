Commanders QB Carson Wentz Says 'It's Exciting' Washington Controls Playoff Destiny

What we heard when Carson Wentz sat down with the media for the first time since being named the Washington Commanders' starter this weekend.

ASHBURN, Va. -- We don't know if anyone was surprised when Carson Wentz was revealed as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, but it was certainly noteworthy.

Taylor Heinicke provided a much-needed spark to the team when he came in to replace Wentz after suffering a finger injury on his throwing hand in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

And that spark helped get the Commanders back into the win column multiple times and positioned them to seize a playoff spot in the NFC.

But after a tie and loss to the New York Giants in consecutive games played, and both featuring bad turnovers from Heinicke, Washington decided to make a change.

So Wentz is back.

And coach Ron Rivera says he's looking for his new again starter to provide a spark down the stretch.

Even better, that spark will hopefully secure Washington's first eight-win season since Rivera's arrival in 2020.

"It's exciting for me personally," Wentz said when asked about being back in the starting quarterback position. "But I think at the end of the day it's exciting for this team...we control our own destiny...that means a lot to us."

If Wentz can lead Washington to a win against the Cleveland Browns this weekend, he'll put his team in a position to benefit from potential losses by the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers (or tie).

With those losses and a win by the Commanders, Wentz will have his team locked in for the playoffs.

And if they pull it off, Wentz will have exercised some demons following him since he was unable to lead the Indianapolis Colts into the postseason, facing nearly the same scenario just last year.

