On a short week, the Washington Commanders have a chance to end a four-game losing streak in prime time Thursday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

While the rest of the NFC East is prevailing, the Commanders (1-4) have the worst record in the NFL, along with four other teams.

There is a bright spot after Washington fell to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17; wide receiver Dyami Brown gave the Commanders' offense a much-needed spark with rookie Jahan Dotson out with a hamstring injury. Brown, the second-year receiver out of North Carolina, scored two touchdowns; the first two touchdowns of his career.

The Commanders offense looks to bounce-back against Chicago, after averaging nine points combined in the last two games. Quarterback Carson Wentz leads a struggling Washington offense ranked 25th in scoring. The Bears are in a similar position, currently with the 30th ranked scoring offense. In other words, don't expect a high scoring affair.

"We have dug ourselves a hole, we did it to ourselves, but we have to bounce back and get the W, ” Wentz said about playing against Chicago

The Bears are fresh off a 29-22 loss to their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings that came down to the final minute. Although Chicago's comeback fell short vs. the Vikings, quarterback Justin Fields provided some optimism after engineering four-consecutive scoring drives.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (1-4) vs. Chicago Bears (2-3)

ODDS: Washington is 1-point underdogs to the Bears.

GAME TIME: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

TV: Amazon Prime

THE FINAL WORD: Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut six weeks after being shot in the legs in an attempted robbery. Robinson Jr. inspired a lot of people, including rapper 50 Cent.

50 Cent, like Robinson, is also a gunshot survivor, so there's a personal connection to the shout out. Robinson ran the ball nine times for 22 yards in Sunday's loss against the Titans.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.