Skip to main content

Commanders vs. Bears Preview: Prime Time Chance To Halt Losing Streak

While the rest of the NFC East is prevailing, the Commanders (1-4) have the worst record in the NFL.

On a short week, the Washington Commanders have a chance to end a four-game losing streak in prime time Thursday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. 

While the rest of the NFC East is prevailing, the Commanders (1-4) have the worst record in the NFL, along with four other teams.  

There is a bright spot after Washington fell to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17; wide receiver Dyami Brown gave the Commanders' offense a much-needed spark with rookie Jahan Dotson out with a hamstring injury. Brown, the second-year receiver out of North Carolina, scored two touchdowns; the first two touchdowns of his career. 

The Commanders offense looks to bounce-back against Chicago, after averaging nine points combined in the last two games. Quarterback Carson Wentz leads a struggling Washington offense ranked 25th in scoring. The Bears are in a similar position, currently with the 30th ranked scoring offense. In other words, don't expect a high scoring affair. 

"We have dug ourselves a hole, we did it to ourselves, but we have to bounce back and get the W, ” Wentz said about playing against Chicago

The Bears are fresh off a 29-22 loss to their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings that came down to the final minute. Although Chicago's comeback fell short vs. the Vikings, quarterback Justin Fields provided some optimism after engineering four-consecutive scoring drives. 

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (1-4) vs. Chicago Bears (2-3)

ODDS: Washington is 1-point underdogs to the Bears. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

William Jackson III, Washington Commanders, Scott Taetsch
Play

Commanders Bench William Jackson III in Loss? Injured CB, Coach Ron Rivera Give Conflicting Answers

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III left the game early in the loss against the Tennessee Titans. As to why he came out of the game, there are conflicting stories.

By David Harrison
Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches his first career touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Play

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Experiencing Plenty of Firsts in NFL

From losing to a hamstring injury, Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson is having some highs and lows in his first NFL season.

By David Harrison
jahan dotson
Play

Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Return Thursday vs. Bears?

Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson leads the Washington Commanders with four touchdowns. After missing last week with a hamstring injury, Dotson might be able to play Thursday against the Chicago Bears.

By Jeremy Brener

GAME TIME: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

TV: Amazon Prime

THE FINAL WORD:  Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut six weeks after being shot in the legs in an attempted robbery. Robinson Jr. inspired a lot of people, including rapper 50 Cent.

50 Cent, like Robinson, is also a gunshot survivor, so there's a personal connection to the shout out. Robinson ran the ball nine times for 22 yards in Sunday's loss against the Titans.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

William Jackson III, Washington Commanders, Scott Taetsch
News

Commanders Bench William Jackson III in Loss? Injured CB, Coach Ron Rivera Give Conflicting Answers

By David Harrison
Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches his first career touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
News

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Experiencing Plenty of Firsts in NFL

By David Harrison
jahan dotson
News

Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Return Thursday vs. Bears?

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Big Problem? 'Quarterback,' Says Blunt Coach Ron Rivera of Carson Wentz

By Mike Fisher
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera during his team's Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
News

Panthers Fire Matt Rhule; Commanders' Ron Rivera Next?

By Jeremy Brener
Brian Robinson Jr.
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 'Just So Blessed' to Make Debut

By David Harrison
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. runs out of the tunnel onto FedEx Field for the first time in his NFL career.
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Gets Shout Out From 50 Cent After NFL Debut

By Commander Country Staff
Dyami Brown
News

Commanders WR Dyami Brown Gives 'Much-Needed Spark' in Career Day vs. Titans

By Nathaniel Marrero