Commanders DE Chase Young OUT vs. Colts; When Will He Return?

Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November. But he's expected to return to the field very soon.

Any small glimmer of hope that Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young would return to the field this weekend was squashed Thursday after head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he would wait until next week to activate him.

This means Young won't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List like Young are given a 21-day clock to start practicing before they can move to the 53-man roster. Rivera announced in today's press conference that Young's clock would be activated next week.

This means that the soonest Young could return and play is in Week 9 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Young has been out since Nov. 14 of last year after tearing his ACL in a win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Commanders have missed his presence on the defensive line and hope to get the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year version of Young when he returns to the field.

The defensive line struggled at the beginning of the year, but the unit has found its stride in recent weeks. This season, the Commanders rank 13th in the league in yards allowed and are tied for 7th in sacks with 19. The team also ranks 2nd in the league in third-down conversions at 29.5 percent. Adding Young to that group could make the Washington defense elite as it gears up for a second-half playoff push.

