Commanders' Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out

The Washington Commanders' trade for Carson Wentz this offseason could take a turn if he remains on the sidelines.

The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts.

The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.

The condition? Wentz must play 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season in order for that pick to stay a third-rounder. If he doesn't, it will become a second-round pick.

If Wentz is sidelined longer than expected with this injury or if Taylor Heinicke wins the starting job in his absence, the Commanders might have to send the Colts a better draft pick than they have to. However, coach Ron Rivera isn't concerned about Wentz's trade conditions when determining who to start at quarterback.

“Well, it shouldn’t have to," Rivera said via Ben Standig of The Athletic. But, again, we’ll see. I don’t want to bench a guy and not play a guy just because of something … we put in the contract. We’re going to try and win at the same time; we also got to try and develop (our younger players).”

The Commanders - without Wentz - will play the Colts Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

