In Washington's first road game of the season, the Commanders face the Detroit Lions in Week 2 from Ford Field on Sunday.

Washington's new era with Carson Wentz at quarterback started with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Wentz threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns. Week 1 was a different story for the Lions, who came up short in a comeback attempt against the Eagles in a high-scoring, 38-35 game.

While Wentz started hot and pulled off the victory, he also threw two game-altering interceptions. Coach Ron Rivera knows he's in for a rollercoaster ride with the veteran Wentz, but he's planning on riding until the wheels fall off.

“Take antacids," Rivera joked when asked how he'll handle Wentz's streaky play. "We’re going to ride with him. No matter how you look at it, we're gonna ride with him."

Washington rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who the team selected in the first round in April's NFL Draft, looks to build on a strong two touchdown debut. Also, watch for more physicality from defensive back Darrick Forrest, who snagged the game-winning interception and finished with five tackles and two passes defended.

The Commanders look to keep the positive momentum in their quest to get back in the playoffs after missing the postseason last season.

INJURY NOTE: The Commanders put defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis on the Injured Reserve list and signed defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to the active roster.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (1-0) at Detroit Lions (0-1)

ODDS: Washington is 1.5-point underdogs to the Lions.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET



LOCATION: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Dotson on his NFL debut:

"I knew since I was a little kid that I wanted to do this and excel at the highest level ... I devoted all my time throughout high school, throughout college making sure that I was ready for this moment."

