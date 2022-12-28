Rivera obviously has an infinitely better handle on this that most anybody; it's his Commanders locker room and surely he understands its temperature. But 'Carson Wentz Over Taylor Heinicke' is about to be the coach's legacy ...

Is Ron Rivera misreading the (locker) room?

The Washington Commanders are making a change at the quarterback position, coach Rivera revealing on Wednesday that the team would start Carson Wentz at quarterback for Sunday's crucial game against the Cleveland Browns at home.

Rivera's evaluation?

"What he showed was that he's fully healthy, he's got fresh legs right now, and got a lively arm," Rivera said this week of Wentz when he replaced Taylor Heinicke in last week's loss to the Niners. "He made very quick decisions. He showed us that quick twitch that you look for in quarterbacks, and his decision-making seemed to be right on."

Rivera obviously has an infinitely better handle on this that most anybody; it's his locker room and surely he understands its temperature.

But in this case, he doesn't need to be right about the "quick twitch'' and whatnot of Wentz, who hasn't started a game since Week 6, when he injured his finger and needed surgery after his ineffective start to the season ...

He also needs to be right about his team's reaction to the decision.

Wentz relieved Heinicke during the second half of Saturday's loss against San Francisco and in limited action, Wentz completed 75 percent of his passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Fine. ... in the sense that some of what unfolded indicated what we already knew: Wentz' pedigree is superior to Heinicke's.

But Heinicke is clearly embraced and inspired by teammates - which isn't to suggest that there might be positive vibes toward Wentz as well. But for the final stretch of the Commanders' schedule, in which the team will likely need to win each of the final two games at home in order to clinch a playoff spot?

It's his locker room and maybe even his legacy. It won't be enough that Rivera is right about Wentz over Heinicke. Making sure 50 or so other guys are willing to roll with it ... that's ultimately what this might be about.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here