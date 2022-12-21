Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Admits Chase Young Urgency Amid Playoff Push

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera admits that there is a sense of urgency relating to getting Chase Young back on the field as his team enters a crucial three weeks.

The Washington Commanders fell to a 20-12 defeat at FedEx Field against the New York Giants on Sunday night in a game that has made a playoff chance all the more difficult.

With three games remaining, Ron Rivera's team faces the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns, and the Dallas Cowboys. With such a demanding schedule and the team's precarious position regarding the NFC seedings, Rivera needs all the help he can get.

That comes in the form of defensive end Chase Young, and Rivera has hinted at a sense of urgency to get Young on the field for the final playoff push.

“Absolutely, I think so," Rivera said. "I think that for everybody for that matter. We're in a very precarious situation right now. We have a half game lead over a couple of teams and the key though is we gotta focus in on and taking care of them one at a time. We got a big game coming up this Saturday. We got a couple of key guys that are hopefully ready to come back from injury and get them out on the field. So, they can help us out. I mean, we need all hands on deck."

With the Commanders currently occupying the seventh seed with their 7-6-1 record, the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions (both 7-7), and the Green Bay Packers (6-8) are all hot on their tails.

With their remaining three games against tough opposition, nothing is given for Washington, but Rivera isn't shying away from the task at hand. He is relishing it and hinted that health will play a bit part in the run-in.

"This is what you live for," he said. "This is the crunch time of it and you wanna be part of it and do whatever you can to get on the field. Hopefully, some of these guys are healthy enough and ready to go because we're not gonna expose anybody that's not ready. But if a guy can come and make it and, and be out there to help us, we'd sure love to have them on the field.”

After a 1-4 start to the season to now be in a position to potentially secure a playoff berth in the last three weeks, Washington will need all hands on deck if they are to make it to the postseason.

