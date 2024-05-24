'I Worry' Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Isn't Positioned for Success' Says NFL Analyst
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels may have been as near a slam dunk at the No. 2 position in the NFL Draft as it can get these days, but that doesn't mean he comes to the league without flaws.
Going through the draft preparation process many worried the Commanders rookie wouldn't protect himself enough at the professional level and that some of the hits he took in college could turn into career-shortening habits in the future.
Of course, it's not just Daniels' tendency to lay his body on the line that has some worried about his future. Many also point to the lack of elite offensive line play in Washington as a reason to be concerned, including NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal.
"I worry Jayden Daniels isn't positioned for success," Rosenthal wrote in his starting lineup projections as it pertains to the Commanders. "New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was average at best developing an offense in Arizona. The offensive line could be among the league's worst, and the backfield lacks big-play ability."
While we feel the concern in the backfield is a little misguided with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler leading the group and second-year running back Chris Rodriguez showing great promise one year ago, the doubt about the offensive line isn't news.
In his projection Rosenthal has veteran Cornelius Lucas starting at left tackle next to former Chiefs backup Nick Allegrett at left guard. The rest of the line is as expected with Tyler Biadasz at center, Sam Cosmi at right guard, and Andrew Wylie at right tackle.
"Lucas, an 11th-year journeyman, is the favorite to start at left tackle over rookie Brandon Coleman," Rosenthal continued. "This is a mostly new group without top-end talent. The best part of Kingsbury's offenses in Arizona came in run blocking."
Before he was finished Rosenthal also worried about the offensive line's ability to open holes for Robinson and Ekeler, which he says could lead to the lack of production and big-play ability he mentioned before.
Ultimately, it appears the high majority of the concern here reside in the offensive line, something coach Quinn and his staff are already hard at work trying to figure out.
