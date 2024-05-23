CBS Sports Projects Commanders To Select Freak College Star In 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Washington Commanders look to have found their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, the former Heisman-winning LSU Tiger who was selected second overall in the 2024 draft.
Daniels likely will be asked to start immediately in the DMV in his rookie season, but it remains to be seen what kind of outcome that will have on the team when it comes to the win-and-loss record. The Commanders could shock some people in 2024 as they have a relatively average strength of schedule compared to that of other teams, but with so many new pieces there is bound to be some speed bumps along the way.
Being the second-worst team in the NFL in 2023 netted them Daniels and according to CBS Sports Washington will again be near the bottom of the league this upcoming season as they have the Commanders picking inside the top five, taking Colorado Buffaloes' freak athlete Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick in 2025.
"Hunter has the athletic gifts to be a top-five selection as mostly a cornerback, who can also simply make plays as a receiver and return man. Another fun element in Washington with Jayden Daniels."
It is tough to predict exactly where Hunter will be asked to play when making the transition into the NFL. Throughout his career thus far he has played both sides of the ball, something that is almost unheard of in today's game, but seemingly has looked more comfortable and effective for his team by playing the cornerback role.
Even so, Hunter could continue to play both sides in the NFL, but that would likely come with a snap count at each position. Hunter is a unicorn when it comes to the game of football, so for the Commanders to nab the former No. 1 overall recruit out of high school and pair him with Jayden Daniels they would be well on their way to having one of the more entertaining units in all of football.
