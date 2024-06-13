Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Keeps It Real When Discussing Being A Star
In the NFL, quarterbacks are the backbone of every team. They are the most important aspect and that cannot be argued. The ball touches their hands on almost every single possession of a game and without them making the best decisions every play, a team can suffer and end up in the doldrums of the league.
Even though QB is the most important position, it doesn't always mean that the talent and IQ level are spread evenly amongst them. Those quarterbacks that contain the highest level of both become superstars in the NFL, which is a rarity. Then you have your game managers and then the lower end of the spectrum of guys who are just doing the best that they can.
The Washington Commanders believe they might have found the next star when they selected Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, but according to Daniels he isn't a star quarterback... yet.
“I mean, I ain’t a star quarterback yet. I got a long way to go. I'm a rookie, to answer that."- Jayden Daniels, Commanders Non-Star QB
Daniels kept it real with his answer. He is still unproven at this point, and even though he is looking every bit of what everyone expected, there is a long way to go to reach the status of one of the elite quarterbacks in the league. If he can simulate what C.J. Stroud did his rookie year, then Daniels will be well on his way to implementing himself as one of those star quarterbacks.
For now, Daniels is just soaking all of it - getting close to the other teams surrounding the DMV area and acclimating himself within the community. Doing these things, hanging out with the local other sports stars, and being active in the community should only garner further trust that he will one day be able to reach the heights of a star athlete in the sports world, not only on the gridiron.
"Just coming out here and just being able to experience different things. That was my first time throwing out a first pitch, that was my first time going to the soccer game and just seeing the atmosphere and seeing different sports," Daniels reflected on. "And to be able to just go out there and support them, coming into a new town, a new community and be able to go out there and support and showing them love, so when our season comes around the players at the Nationals game or people on Team USA for soccer want to come to a game, they can and they can come show love too.”
Daniels will now set his eyes on training camp that is set to kick off later this summer before preseason exhibition games leading up to his potential first start in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers on September 8th.
