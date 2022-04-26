Dedicating pick No. 240 to those wounded or killed in battle

Franchises like the Washington Commanders will have their futures propelled into the next era of success or grounded into years of continued struggle based on what happens at the NFL Draft.

If the pressure isn't enough to create must-see television for fans everywhere, the NFL also dedicates picks every year to special people, and causes.

For Washington, the 240th pick will coincide with the NFL's recognition of the anniversary of the Purple Heart.

Awarded to service members wounded or killed in combat, the Purple Heart is one of the highest decorations a member of the military can receive.

"The NFL is proud to recognize the 240th Anniversary of the United States military decoration, the Purple Heart, awarded to those wounded or killed while serving in combat," the league said in a press release announcing the pick dedication. "The 240th Draft Pick honors and recognizes the sacrifices made by our brave women and men while in service to our nation. The onstage moment for the 240th Draft pick includes former NFL players who have received the Purple Heart, Rocky Bleier and John Banaszak. As well as three-time Purple Heart recipient, James McCormick."

While the recognition given during the pick onstage will be significant to those who have received the decoration, and the organizations that support them, the players selected 240th overall will certainly remember the moment as well.

Coming near the end of the 7th Round, the name taken isn't likely to create much buzz on its own, but prospects like Michigan cornerback Vincent Gray, Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner, or maybe even Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan could develop into players the team develops into meaningful contributors down the road.

The NFL Draft is already a special weekend and by adding moments in the event to recognize people and causes within our society, the league demonstrates why it has become the premier sports league in America today.

Joining the Washington Commanders in this effort will be teams like the Dallas Cowboys who will honor two Special Olympics athletes on Day 3, the New England Patriots who joined up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for Day 2, and both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles pairing with Make-A-Wish and local high schools for their respective picks.

Moments even rivals can come together for.