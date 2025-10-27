Commanders reveal final lineup decisions for Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY -- Just hours before the Washington Commanders were scheduled to kick off against the Kansas City Chiefs for their Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, we learned that the burgundy and gold would be competing with yet another starting player on the mend.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) was ruled out of this week's game early in the week, giving Commanders' backup Marcus Mariota ample time to prepare for defensive lineman Chris Jones and the Chiefs' defense, but the team also got some good news on the injury front.
Reinforcements Arrive
As anticipated, Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) was cleared for action and is returning to the playing field for the first time since Week 3. Fellow receiver Deebo Samuel (heel) is also back after missing one game with the injury he first sustained against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
A Surprise Scratch at Kicker
Kicker Matt Gay was a surprise addition to the injury report, popping up with a back issue, officially designated as questionable entering the weekend. We got indication that Gay would in fact be inactive, however, when the Commanders signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad, and elevated him, mere hours before kickoff in Kansas City.
Washington Commanders Inactives
Here is the full list of inactive players for Washington in Week 8.
OT Trent Scott
K Matt Gay
CB Noah Igbinoghene
QB Jayden Daniels
TE Colson Yankoff
OL George Fant
LB Ale Kaho
To make room on the practice squad for the new kicker, the team released receiver Robbie Chosen, who was active last week against the Dallas Cowboys and had four catches on four targets for 36 yards in the loss.
The Commanders also elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the practice squad for the second-straight game, bringing into question the status of Daron Payne, who entered the weekend questionable with a toe injury.
Kansas City Chiefs Inactives
For the Chiefs, they ruled out offensive tackle Josh Simmons (personal) and guard Trey Smith (back).
Here is the full list of players inactive this Monday night for Kansas City.
CB Keith Taylor
DE Joshua Uche
OL C.J. Hanson
OL Wanya Morris
OT Ethan Driskel
WR Justyn Ross
DE Malik Herring
With Mariota starting, Washington is 1-1 this season, having beaten the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 before losing to the Falcons the next week.
The Commanders and Chiefs are set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. Washington is looking to snap its two-game losing streak and send both teams to 4-4 records with an upset win.