Terry McLaurin hopes to bounce back for Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin had the worst season of his career in 2025.

McLaurin struggled with injuries and it led to just 38 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were career lows for the seventh-year pro. This came just after he had signed a 3-year contract extension in the offseason, which added to the disappointment of his season.

McLaurin spoke about his frustration with the season after the team's final game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"So that's not what you want. And I think it's not what you put in all the work, so that's disappointing part of it. And I think everybody just has to take their role and see how they come back better," McLaurin said via WUSA9.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

McLaurin struggled to stay healthy, which hurt Commanders

The Commanders had high hopes for McLaurin going into the season, trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel to form a one-two punch in the offense. Samuel and McLaurin had their first season together compromised by injuries, and that was clearly not part of the plan.

"I kind of knew Terry before I got here, but the plan was come out here with him, Jay, and the rest of the guys. But like I said, with injuries come to this league. But at the end of the day, I enjoyed the time that I had out there playing with him for sure," Samuel said via WUSA9.

Samuel is a free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen if the two will have a chance at a redemption tour in 2026. Someone who is coming back for next season is quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is looking forward to having a full offseason with his top wide receiver.

"I mean, it'll help out tremendously. It's kind of going back to my first year when I have a full off season, but I had off season with him. This year, we didn't have that and then go on the next year. You kind of just build that back up and we're both healthy. We're both going to off season healthy, so we don't have to miss no time and no steps, so we'll hit those markers," Daniels said via WUSA9.

If McLaurin can stay healthy over the course of the offseason, it will give him momentum to attack the beginning of the 2026 campaign. And that could be what the Commanders need to reverse their fortunes and get back into the playoff picture next season.

