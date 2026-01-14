Commanders' Jayden Daniels gets next big weapon in latest mock draft

The Washington Commanders are in need of revamping their offense a little bit in the upcoming offseason.

The team has stars like Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels, but there is room for one more to help bring the unit to the next level. USA Today writer Christian D'Andrea conducted a recent mock draft where the team selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 7 overall pick.

"Terry McLaurin is locked in, but Jayden Daniels' targets get iffy after that. Deebo Samuel is a pending free agent. So is Zach Ertz, who is coming off a season-ending ACL tear. Daniels badly needs a boost after backsliding in 2025 due to injury and lackluster play," D'Andrea wrote.

"Tyson is a jetpack. The Arizona State star is good at just about everything, but shines hardest when it comes to breaking off cornerbacks at the top of his route and creating the space for clutch pickups. Sticky hands and elite recognition make him a dynamic closer on 50/50 balls as well -- though he could stand to bulk up a bit to withstand the rigors of a 17-game season."

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson against the Arizona Wildcats. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders could get another star wideout

The Commanders are definitely going to need to address the receiver position at some point during the offseason because Deebo Samuel is a free agent. There is talk about Samuel returning to the Commanders. Even if he comes back, the team would benefit from adding a player like Tyson, who could transform the offense with his presence.

In his redshirt junior season, Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns. This came after his 2024 season when he came on to the NFL radar with 75 grabs for 1101 yards and 10 touchdowns as Arizona State made it all the way to the College Football Playoff, where they lost in the Peach Bowl to the Texas Longhorns.

There is an argument to be made that the commander should target someone on defense, preferably a pass rusher. But if none of the players are available with good value, Tyson could be someone at number seven that makes sense for the Commanders.

If Tyson is not on the board, or if they decide to go with a pass rusher or elsewhere in the first round, the Commanders should be expected to take one in the third round, which is the next time they will be on the clock.

