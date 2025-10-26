Commanders coach shares the one thing they need to beat Chiefs
The Washington Commanders are struggling on defense through the first seven games of the season.
The defense has allowed the fourth-most yards of any team in the league and rank 12th in points allowed. Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. spoke about what the team needs to do differently ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It is a detailed thing, but it is also, alright, we said we want to be a run and hit team we have to be that, you know, and that's one reason that when I started and DQ talked about it yesterday, I believe, you know, let's pare back some things and let's allow the running and the hitting to really come to life and the ability to separate the ball from people," Whitt said.
"So, defensively and as a team, you know, we just have to play, you know, play fast and play complimentary ball. When we do it, we look really good when we don't, we look like we did against the [Dallas] Cowboys.”
READ MORE: Commanders get huge injury boost ahead of their primetime Chiefs game
Commanders need improvements on defense
A way the Commanders can get better on defense comes with communication. Whitt thinks the team needs to fill in after the loss of defensive back Will Harris.
“You know, it's been a bit, a little bit like the play. It's been, you know, certain guys are, have been really good communicators," Whitt said. "Some haven't, you know, nobody really talks about the loss of [S] Will Harris, who was a really good communicator and so, but that's one reason that we will, you know, pare some things back to eliminate some communications that we might have in reduction play.
"So, but it's been like we played. It’s been not good enough, you know, and how we've played, hasn't been good enough. So, we've been really diligent of looking at every aspect of it and we got to get it turned, you know, we got to get it turned and we need to get it turned now.”
The defense's plans are a weekly process, but there is reason to believe progress can come soon. They have a tough matchup against the Chiefs, who are one of the best teams in the league, but if they can find a way to communicate better, they could be closer to victory.
READ MORE: Commanders should trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys
• Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition