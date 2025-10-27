Why the Commanders might shock everyone against the Chiefs
The Washington Commanders are expected to have a tough game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but things could be easier with the return of wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel Sr.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained how much impact they have on the field.
“They add a lot. I think in different ways and so much of their games are similar but different. In other words, where on some of the deep plays with Terry on play passes and over routes and things that are shots down the field where Deebo has some catch and run as well to it," Quinn said.
"So, they both run all of the routes in the system but just being in there and how they can make plays, it's definitely a big deal. That also affects other parts of the offense and running game and other things to go with it. So, matchups, yeah, I'm excited to get these guys back into the mix and they are too because missing and not being in it, it's hard. And so, they're excited.”
Commanders grateful for wide receiver return
Having McLaurin and Samuel back on the field will make quarterback Marcus Mariota's job a lot easier going into the game.
"Those guys are not only unbelievable football players, but they're great leaders," Mariota said.
"And when you go through these kind of adverse situations and you're kind of going and dealing with these valleys as a team, it's nice to kind of get a spark with those guys coming back out on the field. So, nice having them around. We'll hopefully continue to see as they trend towards the game, but for me, it's nice to throw to those guys for sure.”
McLaurin has been sidelined since Week 3 with a quad injury and Samuel missed the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Having a full offense against the Chiefs will give them a chance to compete with one of the best teams in the NFL.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Chiefs is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.
