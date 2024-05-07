2025 NFL Draft: Projection For Cowboys To Receive 4 Compensatory Draft Picks Next Year
The Dallas Cowboys lost a significant amount of free agents following the 2024 season, and failed to sign any notable free agents.
Key 'qualifying' free-agent losses:
- Dorance Armstrong (Commanders)
- Tyler Biadasz (Commanders)
- Tony Pollard (Titans)
- Tyron Smith (Jets)
- Dante Fowler Jr. (Commanders).
There is some reward in 2025 for all of that roster turnover. The Dallas Cowboys are projected to receive the most compensatory picks of any NFL team in 2025.
Projections for Dallas' 2025 compensatory draft picks
Over the Cap released their projections for Dallas' 2025 compensatory draft picks, projecting that the Cowboys will receive the maximum 4 compensatory draft selections in 2025.
- Three 5th rounders: offensive tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr., were projected to be worth three fifth-round picks
- One sixth rounder: running back Tony Pollard will gain the Cowboys an extra in the sixth round.
- It was possible that Dante Fowler's free agency exit could have earned the Cowboys an additional seventh-rounder, but that would exceed the maximum four compensatory selections allowed per team per draft class.
You can find the full list of projected compensatory picks on Over the Cap's website.
2024 comp picks:
In this year’s 2024 draft, the team was awarded two extra picks, which were used to select Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson in the fifth round and Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Ryan Flournoy in the sixth. This was a helpful boost since it increased the team's total 2024 draft selections from six players to eight.
