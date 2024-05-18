Cowboys land electric wideout in early three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Even with the 2024 NFL Draft less than one month in the rearview mirror, it’s never too early to look ahead. That's especially true for the Dallas Cowboys, who have built their roster primarily through the draft in recent years.
Thankfully, they've done a solid job lately, which makes up for the team's inactivity in free agency. Barring a sudden change to their approach, we should expect the same in 2025, which is why scouting the incoming class will once again be vital to their success.
With that said, here’s an early look at who the Cowboys could add with this three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
Brandin Cooks is hitting free agency in 2025, and it's not likely the Cowboys bring him back — especially if they do the right thing and extend CeeDee Lamb.
That's why they target Evan Stewart here, landing an explosive No. 2 wideout.
Stewart amassed 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns in two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Oregon. A sensational athlete, Stewart can play all over the field and should show that with the Ducks. He's also a Frisco native, which is a bonus.
Round 2: Walter Nolen, DT, Texas A&M
Another potential free agency loss in 2025 is defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. A third-round pick out of UCLA in 2021, Odighizuwa is set for a breakout campaign that could price him out of the Cowboys' comfort zone.
If that's the case, Walter Nolen makes a lot of sense as a target in Round 2.
Nolen is 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, making him an ideal 3-tech. He's a high-motor player with tremendous upside as a pass rusher due to his combination of powerful hands and explosive athleticism.
Round 3: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
Seeing the Cowboys avoid running backs in the 2024 Draft was a surprise. Then again, we should have known Jerry Jones was sold on bringing Ezekiel Elliott back and expecting that to be enough.
Zeke will have a role this season as a short-yardage back but the Cowboys won't have a true lead back to depend on.
That's why they bring some fresh legs in this mock as they take Trevor Etienne out of Georgia.
The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Trevor put up 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns through his first two seasons at Florida before heading to Athens ahead of the 2024 campaign. He should get more opportunities with the Bulldogs to show off his speed and vision and could wind up being a solid feature back for Dallas.