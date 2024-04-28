NFL Draft Winners And Losers: Cowboys Identified As Draft "Losers"
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr compiled a post-draft list of the winners and losers from the weekend. And the Cowboys did not get a positive review.
Orr eviscerated the Cowboys for their round 1 move to trade back with a conference rival (Detroit) stating it "felt like a bit of a middle finger to their fanbase." Orr also identified serious concerns with the Cowboys' front office's overall poor offseason and roster management.
"The Cowboys trading down after hiding all offseason felt a bit like a middle finger to their fanbase. There were still some impact players on the board, but instead Dallas handed the pick to a conference rival who seems to be taking their disposition as a contender more seriously. The Cowboys are acting like the Patriots at the back end of the Tom Brady era, starving the roster of vital veteran talent and also just hurling draft capital into the wind. This has been a miserable offseason for Dallas, and it’s only going to get worse as the team attempts to lowball CeeDee Lamb, one of the best receivers in the NFL (who just got more expensive after the A.J. Brown deal) and the best defensive player in the NFL, Micah Parsons (who shouldn’t rest until he soundly tamps down the Nick Bosa contract). Some teams don’t deserve good players. "
