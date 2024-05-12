Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland One of 'Best Scheme Fits' Among NFL Rookies
Cowboys second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland is the lone member of Dallas' 2024 rookie draft class who remains unsigned, but that hasn't stopped him from taking the field for the team's two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend.
Kneeland is expected to make a significant impact for the Cowboys right out of the gate and boost the pass rush for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
The former Western Michigan star joins a group of pass rushers that includes Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Sam Williams, and he is expected to fit right in. Kneeland was named among the "best scheme fits" among defensive players from the 2024 draft class by USA Today's Touchdown Wire.
Kneeland recorded six sacks, 38 solo tackles, and 37 total pressures during his time at Western Michigan, and his high motor is expected to translate to the next level.
The No. 56 overall pick has drawn comparisons to his new teammate Lawrence, who starred at Boise State, by the Dallas brass, including Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay.
“We noticed him early on. [Brett] Maxie is the area scout who brought him to our attention early, and the more you watch him, the more you see NFL traits and the traits that we are looking for on the defensive side; playing hard all the time and having the ability to rush the passer outside and inside. We’ve talked about it before, as hard as DLaw [DeMarcus Lawrence] played at Boise State, there are some similarities there. That is what we thought about him.”- VP of Player Personnel Will McClay
Kneeland will wear No. 94 for the Cowboys, a number previously worn by Hall of Famers Charles Haley and DeMarcus Ware, and he understands the high expectations that come with it.
In the coming weeks, the Cowboys will look to come to an agreement with Kneeland as he participates in his very first OTAs and training camp. If all goes according to plan, Kneeland will continue to improve throughout the preseason and immediately find himself as one of the team's key contributors.