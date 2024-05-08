2025 NFL mock draft: Cowboys Add 'Jack-Of-All-Trades' receiver
Could the Dallas Cowboys add a versatile and elusive wide receiver in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Dallas drafts Oregon transfer receiver Evan Stewart with the No. 26-pick in the latest mock from ESPN.
Talk about a homecoming! Stewart is a Frisco, Texas-native, which is where the Dallas Cowboys headquarters is located.
Could Stewart be a Dallas star alongside receiver CeeDee Lamb? Currently the Cowboys room is highlighted by Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, Kavontae Turpin.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart during Oregon practices. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
Stewart transferred from Texas A&M, totaling 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns in two seasons in college station, despite an early season ankle injury in 2013 that resulted in diminished production. Stewart’s undeniable talent and experience was highly sought after in the portal, ranking as a top-5 overall athlete in the portal.
Stewart’s goal for the Oregon 2024 football season is clear.
"That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes," Stewart said during Oregon's spring practices. "(Oregon suited everything that I was looking for. I wanted to be in a great program that had a lot of order and construction. Everything is so much better here, honestly, I'm happy with my decision."
Stewart already turned heads in a Duck uniform during spring football practices. Possibly the biggest get for the Ducks in the transfer portal this year by coach Dan Lanning. Oregon enters their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten Title, with much thanks to additions like Stewart.
Dallas’ rookie mini camp is May 10-11. It’ll be a first-look at the Cowboys’ first-round 2024 NFL Draft selection Tyler Guyton. The hope is that Guyton, a former Oklahoma offensive tackle, can help reinforce the Cowboys offensive line quickly.