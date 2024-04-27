NFL Network Blasts Jerry Jones for Disappointing Cowboys Draft and Offseason Moves
The Dallas Cowboys have been under a lot of scrutiny lately. Owner Jerry Jones’ bold declaration of going “all-in” raised unrealistic expectations, but the team’s recent actions have left fans and analysts questioning their commitment. NFL Network experts Bucky Brooks and Maurice Jones-Drew have been particularly vocal about their disappointment.
During the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks didn’t mince words. He expressed empathy for quarterback Dak Prescott, saying, “I feel bad for Dakota.” and Brooks highlighted several concerns:
Brooks sighted their lack of offensive weapons as a reason for his disappointment in Dallas's front office. He claimed that Dak Prescott lacks reliable targets. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb remains unsigned to a future contract beyond this year, and Michael Gallup is a free agent. Also, the Cowboys are considering bringing back Ezekiel Elliott due to the absence of a running back being selected in the 2024 draft.
Brooks claimed that management seems to want Prescott to “prove it all over again.” But how can he do that without adequate weapons? The disconnect between management’s expectations and the reality on the field is evident.
Maurice Jones-Drew echoed the sentiment, albeit more calmly. He emphasized that it all began with Jerry Jones’ “all-in” declaration. When the owner publicly committed to going all-in, expectations soared rapidly. However, the offseason failed to match the hype. Bucky Brooks and Maurice Jones-Drew have both highlighted the disconnect between expectations and reality. If the Cowboys hope to contend, they must address these concerns promptly. Otherwise, the disappointment will linger, and fans will continue to wonder, "What are we doing in Dallas?"