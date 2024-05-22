Dallas Cowboys position group grades: Special Teams entering 2024 OTAs
With the emergence of Brandon Aubrey, punter Bryan Anger's booming leg, and KaVontae Turpin's electrifying return game, the Dallas Cowboys have formed a consistent and talented special teams unit.
Here is a look at the Cowboys' special teams grades with OTAs underway.
Kicker
Aubrey was one of the more surprising storylines in the NFL last season. He was drafted in the MLS Draft, spent a couple of years in the USFL, and is now a Pro Bowl kicker for America's Team. His rookie season was something out of a movie.
No kick is out of range for Aubrey, and he has become a great asset for Dallas.
Grade: A
RELATED: Brandon Aubrey's pro soccer background brings unique wrinkle to special teams with new kickoff rules
Punter
Last season, Anger made his second Pro Bowl in three seasons for the Cowboys.
At 35, Anger still has one of the best legs in the NFL, averaging the second-highest average yards per punt. He is as consistent as it gets at the punter position.
Grade: A-
Return Specialist
Since coming over from the USFL, Turpin has been an exciting return man for the Cowboys the past two seasons. Turpin often galvanized the Cowboys' offense with huge returns, putting the Cowboys in excellent field position.
But after returning two kicks for a touchdown in the 2022 preseason, fans are still waiting for his first touchdown return in the regular season.
Grade: B+
RELATED: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin ranked as the NFL's 6th fastest player
Following Brett Maher's abysmal playoff performances, Aubrey quickly became a fan favorite in Dallas. Anger has remained one of the best punters in the NFL in his three years as a Cowboy, and Turpin quickly became one of the best return men in his two seasons in the NFL.
Dallas is hoping for the same consistency from its special teams unit in 2024.
Overall Grade: A-
Other Positional Group Grades:
- Offense
- Defense