Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin ranked as the NFL's 6th fastest player
In the NFL, speed is a coveted asset. Enter KaVontae Turpin, the electrifying wide receiver and return specialist for the Dallas Cowboys.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently ranked the NFL's 25 fastest players using a combination of 40-yard dash times and speeds registered by NFL Next-Gen Stats, and Turpin checks in as the sixth fastest player in the league.
Let’s dive into what makes Turpin a force to be reckoned with and how he could carve out a significant role for the Cowboys this season.
Turpin’s journey to the NFL was unconventional. After a breakout season in the 2022 USFL spring football league, where he earned league MVP honors, the Dallas Cowboys signed him. His speed and agility caught everyone’s attention, and he wasted no time making an impact.
In his first NFL season as a return specialist, Turpin averaged an impressive 24.2 yards on kick returns and ranked fifth in the league with 10.4 yards per punt return. His explosive plays earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, a rare feat for a designated return specialist.
Last season, he averaged a whopping 29.2 yards per kick return
Now, let’s talk about Turpin’s potential role with the Cowboys. While he’s primarily known for his return abilities, he’s more than just a special teams weapon. His speed allows him to stretch the field as a receiver, creating mismatches against opposing defenses. With great twitch and quick acceleration, Turpin can be a game-changer in the passing game.
How can they maximize Turpin’s impact? Here are a few ways:
-Deep Threat: Turpin’s speed makes him a natural deep threat. Expect to see him streaking downfield, forcing safeties to backpedal and opening up opportunities for other receivers.
-Slot Receiver: Turpin’s size (5’9", 153 lbs) might not scream “prototypical receiver," but his agility and quickness suit the slot position perfectly. He can exploit mismatches against linebackers and nickel corners.
-Jet Sweeps and End-Arounds: Turpin’s speed on the edges can be lethal. Creative play-calling can get him the ball on jet sweeps or end-arounds, allowing him to use his acceleration to turn the corner.
KaVontae Turpin’s journey from the USFL to the NFL has been remarkable. Keep an eye on this speedster as the Cowboys gear up for the upcoming season. Whether he’s returning kicks, streaking downfield, or making defenders miss, Turpin has the potential to be a game-changer for America’s Team.