Dallas Cowboys position group grades: Offense entering 2024 OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys seem to be shifting their offensive strategy after the decisions they made this off-season. After drafting three offensive linemen, could the Cowboys return to the offense they had early in Ezekiel Elliott's career, where they are more willing to pound the rock?
The Cowboys lost four offensive starters from last season and are counting on their draftees and some veterans to step up.
Here are the grades for the Cowboys' position groups on offense as we enter OTA offseason workouts.
Quarterback
Based on Dak Prescott's regular-season performance, the grade could be an A or A-, but Prescott's failures to win when it matters most continue to plague the way the media and fans look at him.
With a trip to the Super Bowl, Prescott can solidify himself as a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Behind Prescott, the Cowboys have two great backup options: Cooper Rush and Trey Lance if an injury occurs.
Grade: B+
Running Backs
Dallas was arguably the most running back-needy team heading into the NFL Draft, causing shock amongst fans when they decided not to select a running back.
Instead, Dallas selected three offensive linemen to prove anyone can put up numbers behind a great offensive line. Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle will likely carry the ball, and Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Hunter Luepke, and UDFA Nate Peat hope to get in the mix.
Grade: C-
Tight Ends
Grade: A-
Jake Ferguson balled out in his second season, earning a Pro Bowl appearance. With Ferguson and the possible emergence of former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, the Cowboys could have one of the best tight end tandems in the NFL.
Peyton Hendershoot and UDFA Brevyn Spann-Ford both have potential and will battle it out in camp for a spot on the roster.
Wide Receivers
With last year's performance, CeeDee Lamb proved he is a true No. 1 receiver, but there is still uncertainty behind him. Brandin Cooks sometimes disappeared, and the other Cowboys' receivers are inexperienced.
The Cowboys hope that Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, or Ryan Flournoy can step up to be a viable third wide receiver option.
Grade: B+
Offensive Line
This was the hardest position group to grade due to the Pro Bowl talent at guard with Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, inconsistencies with Terence Steele, and the inexperience of rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe.
If Steele gets back to his form before his torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and the Cowboys rookies live up to the hype, the Cowboys could have one of the best offensive lines in football again.
Grade: B
After their improvements in the trenches, Dallas is looking to improve its run game, which was ineffective during their last few trips to the postseason. Prescott, Lamb, and Ferguson are too good not to have the ball in their hands, but an improved rushing attack can open up the passing game for everyone to be more effective.
The Cowboys are poised for another great season, but the offense will continue to be scrutinized until it steps up in the playoffs.