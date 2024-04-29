Jerry Jones on Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott: 'Winning Influence'
The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on terms to make Elliott a Cowboy once again. The Pro-Bowl running back is expected to agree to a one-year deal Monday, according to ESPN.
“He’s a positive influence at all times," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones raved about Elliott over the weekend. "Not one time, even in maybe some critical times, has he been anything but a positive and a
winning influence as a teammate and member of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s a big plus that he has."
“The bottom line is that he’s a positive. He’s a positive. I think he can be positive for this team,” Jerry Jones continued.
Elliott will be reunited with best friend, quarterback Dak Prescott. He joins a running back room that includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman.
With the New England Patriots last season, Elliott led the team with 642 total rushing yards but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry.
In a Cowboys uniform, Elliott has 8,262 rushing yards. He has the chance to be the third player in franchise history to rush for over 10,000 yards for Dallas.
The former two-time rushing champion Elliott was selected by the Cowboys fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Dallas has gone 12-5 in three consecutive seasons under coach Mike McCarthy. With one NFL Playoff win during those three seasons, the Cowboys had been surprisingly quiet during free agency.