Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Amari Activated, But Could Cowboys’ Cooper Decoy at Saints?

    In the end, a little Amari Cooper is better than none at all. But …
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys activated Amari Cooper off the COVID list and back onto the roster Wednesday, making him eligible to play in the 7-4 club’s Thursday night visit to New Orleans.

    But does “eligible” mean he’ll actually play? Does clearance mean the Pro Bowl receiver is feeling well enough - remember, the Cowboys earlier this week said he wasn’t “feeling his best” - to be a true contributor?

    Could Cooper be a decoy against the Saints?

    It’s a theory, in part driven by the fact the team will have back receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion), as he’s done the week’s worth of work at The Star on in preparation for the Week 13 game vs. the Saints. But Cooper did. not get in that level of work, finally practicing only on Wednesday … and even then, only on a limited basis, leaving him listed as “questionable” for tonight.

    No image description

    1BE0E84B-6AFE-4374-99DA-43252154181B
    Play

    Could Amari Be a Decoy at Saints?

    In the end, a little Amari Cooper is better than none at all. But …

    10 minutes ago
    BF309D26-996A-4F67-B81A-CF4245B481C5
    Play

    Cowboys at Saints: Is Alvin Kamara OUT?

    The Dallas Cowboys are getting a break tonight at the Saints.

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150452_168388359_lowres
    Play

    ‘Scary’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Rookie of Month Award

    A stellar November performance earned Micah Parsons NFL’s defensive rookie of the month.

    1 hour ago

    Coach Mike McCarthy, who will miss the game due to COVID, said Cooper would likely need a day’s work to prepare. But how ready is he?

    Meanwhile, on the subject of being a decoy: Can Cooper be spared that way, given that while Lamb and Michael Gallup will play, fellow receivers Cedrick Wilson (ankle, out) and Malik Turner (illness, questionable) leave Dallas thin at the position.

    In the end, a little Amari Cooper is better than none at all. But a fully healthy Cooper is substantially better than a still-ill one trying to blufhis way through a night in the NFL.

    1BE0E84B-6AFE-4374-99DA-43252154181B
    News

    Could Amari Be a Decoy at Saints?

    10 minutes ago
    BF309D26-996A-4F67-B81A-CF4245B481C5
    News

    Cowboys at Saints: Is Alvin Kamara OUT?

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150452_168388359_lowres
    News

    ‘Scary’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Rookie of Month Award

    1 hour ago
    alvin tank
    News

    Cowboys at Saints: Tank vs. Kamara? Injury News, Odds, Prediction

    18 hours ago
    alvin amari
    News

    Cowboys at Saints: Dallas Final Injury Report, Odds, Predictions; Amari Cooper 1 of 3 WRs Listed

    18 hours ago
    amari dark
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Gets Big News on Amari Cooper Availability at Saints

    22 hours ago
    dq mcc
    News

    'Just Quinn, Baby!': Will 'New' Coach Inspire Cowboys Over Saints?

    Dec 1, 2021
    Cowboys - Taysom
    News

    LISTEN: Can The Cowboys Tame Taysom (or Trevor)?

    Dec 1, 2021