Will Cooper Beebe be one of the top rookie offensive linemen in 2024?
Cooper Beebe was the second of three offensive linemen selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. During OTAs and training camp, he will compete with two-year veteran Brock Hoffman for the starting center job.
The job was left vacant after Tyler Biadasz left the Cowboys in free agency.
Beebe comes to Dallas with plenty of accolades, which include being a 2023 unanimous All-American, 2022 first-team All-American, and the two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Many believe the 6-foot-3, 322-pound Beebe was a steal for the Cowboys in the third round, and he wasted no time showing he has the work ethic needed to succeed in the NFL.
Beebe, who played all along the offensive line during his career at Kansas State, had the least experience at center. However, offensive line coach Mike Solari told Beebe he would be playing center in the NFL, and he immediately began working at the position after the draft.
FOX Sports predicted which players will be NFL's top rookies at each position, and Beebe made the list as the top rookie center.
Much of the post-draft buzz in Dallas has understandably centered on fellow rookie offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, the club's first round pick and a potential starting left tackle in 2024. But the aptly-named Beebe is perfectly built and wired to be the real "star" of this year's Cowboys class. After playing every position up front for Kansas State except center, Beebe is a bit of a projection, but he's powerful, quick and savvy. I believe he'll take to snapping fairly easily and become an immediate and lasting presence inside for Dallas.- Rob Rang, FOX Sports
This should be music to the ears of Cowboys fans.
The team's offensive line was one of the central question marks on the roster after losing multiple starters, including left tackle Tyron Smith, in free agency, but the Cowboys bolstered the unit through the draft.
Along with spending their first-round pick on Tyler Guyton and a third on Beebe, the Cowboys added Nathan Thomas in the seventh round for depth.
Let's hope they all live up to their potential and keep Dak Prescott healthy throughout the season, and open up running lanes for the team's running back-by-committee.