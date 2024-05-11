Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Praises Rookie Class After Day 1 of Mini Camp
The Dallas Cowboys opened up the team's two-day rookie mini camp at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Friday afternoon, and head coach Mike McCarthy was immediately impressed.
Dallas' 8-man 2024 draft class was joined by 12 undrafted free agents and first-year veterans.
It was the team's first look at its rookies on the field ahead of OTAs, and, even though practices were essentially walkthroughs, McCarthy liked what he saw from his new crop of players entering the weekend.
McCarthy spoke to the media following Friday's practice session and said he was "very impressed" with the group.
"They've made a huge first impression on everybody and I've talked to everybody," McCarthy told the media, according to the team's official website. "I've talked to the people that picked them up from the airport. I've talked to people who dropped them off at the hotel. They're always getting evaluated. It's important. There is so much out there on culture. Culture never stays the same. Their responsibility is to come in and help us advance our culture. They've made a huge impression today for Day 1. Hopefully they stay above standard tomorrow."
"The work on the field was impressive. We feel like we say, 'This is the best group we've ever had' every year. I think the quality of work we've been able to get done since the draft to (now) … kudos to the coaches and players because it definitely showed up today. I'm very impressed with this group. They made a very strong first impression."
Practice will resume on Saturday as the rookies gear up to join the team's veterans beginning next week. If McCarthy gets his wish, the group will continue to impress.