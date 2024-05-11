Stephen Jones 'Impressed' by Cowboys Rookies After First Mini Camp
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up rookie minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas this weekend, following a two-day session for 20 rookies -- including the team's 8-player 2024 draft class -- and select first-year players.
Following Day 1, head coach Mike McCarthy had high praise for the rookies, which carried over into Day 2 on Saturday.
After minicamp wrapped up, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on the team's rookies, which he said left him "impressed," especially with the mental aspects of the game.
"I think they've all have come prepared in the mental aspects of it. Obviously, they're not doing a lot out here, physically. I think they're going to be equally impressive when they get into doing real football," Jones said via the team's official website. "The biggest thing, they've certainly embraced the mental part of this. They have interactions with the coaches and taking it to the field. I'm really impressed with this group."
One rookie who had everyone's attention was first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who is set to start immediately at left tackle. Two days after the Cowboys selected him out of Oklahoma, the offensive tackle moved into an Airbnb in Dallas to begin working out with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather.
The Cowboys brass noted Guyton's quick move and said it shows how seriously the 6-foot-8, 328-pounder is approaching his first NFL season.
"That's what I'm saying, they're coming prepared. They take this opportunity seriously. Obviously, the guys that got drafted, they got drafted for a reason," Jones said. "When you finish doing all your homework on them, you know they're serious-minded about the game. It's early, but I really like our class."
Later this month, the Cowboys rookies will be joined by veterans as OTAs get underway, and those leading the way in Big D will hope to see the rookies continue to showcase their talents while improving as training camp approaches.