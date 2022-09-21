FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have few greater legends than Michael Irvin.

The Dallas Cowboys also have few greater homers than Michael Irvin, which happens to be a pain to Cowboys haters who see him all over TV ... but a delight to fans of "America's Team'' who share his passion.

Which doesn't mean Michael's passion always follows logic.

"Cooper Rush was doing a Tom Brady imitation the last few plays there!'' Irvin said in a video meant to poke at (and promote his ESPN partnership with) Stephen A. Smith. "And when they got… OH MY GOD! We got a win. Cooper! Rush!

The "we'' offers important context. The iconic Cowboys and Hall of Fame receiver is a supporter of Dak Prescott, who is injured (maybe not for long), thereby giving way to Rush, the QB who engineered the surprising last-second drive to upset the Bengals, 20-17, in Week 2.

The reaction from the always animated Irvin?

"This is why this is America’s Team! When all hope is gone and nobody believes it’s possible, and nobody believes there’s a chance to do anything. Every time somebody has something to do with the team that wears a star on the side of their helmet, and they rise up and they do something great. Did you see that?!''

Again, that boldly fun statement contains far too little truth. What Rush and the Cowboys did to even their record at 1-1 has virtually nothing to do with the "America's Team'' nickname. Nor do the Cowboys automatically "rise up and do something great'' with any notable frequency - not in the last quarter-century, anyway.

Stephen A. Smith contends that Week 2 was about Dallas' “lucky asses,'' which is nonsense.

Irvin picked Rush as his top playmaker of Week 2, which comes with some sense. But the Tom Brady comp? Truthfully, as Dallas readies for Week 3 at the Giants on Monday night, it might be enough for Cooper Rush to simply be as good as Daniel Jones.

