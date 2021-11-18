Cowboys at Chiefs Injury Update: Tyron, Nahshon & Micah vs. 'Madden'

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Cowboys at Chiefs Injury Update: Tyron Smith, Nahshon Wright & Micah vs. 'Madden'

    The Cowboys have released the day's injury designations for Sunday's visit to Kansas City.
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys got through Thursday's workout here at The Star unscathed ... unless one counts prized rookie linebacker Micah Parsons taking a shot to the ... um ... mid-section.

    But he's OK, and ready to face the "Madden''-like QB in Patrick Mahomes.

    "I mean, this is a guy I like on 'Madden,''' Parsons said. "So my first time playing him, I’m really excited to see what he does in person. He’s just a terrific player, future Hall-of-Famer.”

    Another future HOF'er is Tyron Smith. And the Cowboys meanwhile continue to hold out hope that as they are getting ready for an NFL Week 11 visit to K.C., they will see the return of the offensive lineman Smith.

    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday morning that the All-Pro left tackle Smith “had a good practice yesterday. We’ll take the same course of action today.”

    That "course of action'' was about individual drills in a Thursday padded practice, after which the coaches and medical staff would determine whether Smith's ankle allowed him to take an advanced step, to participate in live 11-on-11 work.

    In the end, Smith remains “limited.”

    Smith's return ("A good shot,'' says the Cowboys front office) would fortify an O-line that has shuffled about in his absence, with maybe more shuffling to come, as the coaching staff is disappointed in the recent work of left guard Connor Williams.

    Additionally, kicker Greg Zuerlein (COVID) is on the list as he has been activated. He worked here inside The Star today. And a pair of rookie corners, Kelvin Joseph (personal) and Nahshon Wright (hamstring) are on the list.

    Dallas, meanwhile, will still be missing defensive linemen Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence (More here.) as the Cowboys get set to “play Madden” against Mahomes.

