Cowboys Finish NFL Draft Haul With OL Matt Farniok

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have prioritized adding talent on defense during the NFL Draft but sprinkled in a few offensive line picks, too. Their final addition was Nebraska guard Matt Farniok with the No. 238 overall pick.

Farniok stands at 6'5" 311 pounds with a long frame. He doesn't have physical intangibles that stand out and while he was an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team in 2020, his play on the field wasn't enough to move him up NFL Draft boards.

The expectation for Farniok from NFL Draft analysts was that he would be a priority free agent after not being selected. He received a 5.62 grade from NFL.com, which falls within the threshold of having a 'chance to make end of roster or practice squad.'

Scouts found it intriguing that Farniok played at every offensive line position throughout his collegiate career at Nebraska. He is quick on his feet but defenders are often able to get under his pads and isn't forceful enough against aggressive pass rushers.

You can view NFL.com's full scouting report of Farniok below:

"Farniok has three-position flexibility but will likely play guard or center as a pro. He has a long frame with decent proportions and can fit gap and zone schemes. There's room for continued growth as a run blocker but his pass protection is below average. He has a shot to earn a role as a backup interior offensive lineman."

It doesn't hurt to add more offensive line depth. If any player taken in the seventh round ends up amounting to more than that...then it's a major win. It's just never necessarily the expectation.

Now, the focus for the Dallas Cowboys will shift to undrafted free agency. Check back with CowboysSI.com for the latest updates.