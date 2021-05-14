Cowboys Sign 6th-Round Rookie Israel Mukuamu, Plan To Move To Safety

The Dallas Cowboys selected University of South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu with one of their sixth-round picks in the recent NFL Draft, and on Thursday night, with rookie camp getting underway here at The Star, they have signed him to the standard four-year deal.

As with most late-round selections, Mukuamu will have to fight for his spot on the roster come training camp ahead of the 2021 NFL season. However, with defensive back being such a position of need for Dallas, the South Carolina product could bully his way into an opportunity.

One way to do it? Sources indicate to CowboysSI.com that he might be moved to safety.

READ MORE: Did Cowboys Finally Add 'Wide Body' In DT Quinton Bohanna? NFL Draft

READ MORE: Cowboys Insist They Wanted CB Joseph Over TCU's Moehrig

Mukuamu has some decent tangibles that could translate to the NFL level. However, there are still a lot of question marks surrounding his viability.

Here is what NFL Draft Bible has to say about the Gamecock:

Mukuamu entered the draft as a true junior who has started 19 games in his career at South Carolina, splitting time between safety and cornerback. Totaling seven interceptions in his career, he found a knack for being around the ball. Shows exceptional football intelligence with a natural feel for seeing and leveraging route concepts as they develop. He brings outstanding length to the position to aid him at the catchpoint in coverage. Displays the foot speed to have the range needed from a split-field safety. He is an excellent tackler in the open field that rarely misses, consistently showing the ability to bring down ball-carriers utilizing his arm length to contribute to his tackling radius. Tight-hipped player who is high cut at the waist, limiting his short-area quickness and lateral agility. Struggles to consistently show burst when flipping his hips, needing a few steps before he fully accelerates. Will need to add more bulk in order to better fare in man coverage against tight ends and to withstand the length of an NFL season. Mukuamu is a late Day 2 safety prospect who provides potential to be a high-end starting caliber safety in a two-high scheme.

Mukuamu represents a lottery ticket that very well could pan out. ... maybe especially if the now-signed rookie changes positions.