Dak Prescott's 'I don't play for money' sets off Kyle Brandt rant, saying QB should take hometown discount (VIDEO)
Contracts are a hot topic in the NFL offseason. Recently, Kyle Brandt, co-host of Good Morning Football, weighed in on the ongoing Dak Prescott saga.
His assertion? Prescott should follow Tom Brady’s footsteps and take less money to give the Dallas Cowboys their best chance of winning.
But is this comparison fair to Dak?
Dak Prescott signed a four-year deal worth $160 million to stay with the team. It’s a massive contract, especially considering the relatively short duration. However, the structure allows Dak to earn even more as he enters his 30s.
The Cowboys invested significantly in their franchise quarterback, banking on him leading them far into the playoffs.
Tom Brady has been the gold standard for success in the NFL. His willingness to take team-friendly contracts allowed the New England Patriots (and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) to build strong rosters around him. Brady’s selflessness paid off with seven Super Bowl rings, cementing his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time.
While it’s tempting to draw parallels between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady, the situations are fundamentally different. The Patriots had established a winning culture when Brady took pay cuts.
The Cowboys, on the other hand, have struggled to reach the Super Bowl for decades. Dak’s contract reflects the team’s desperation to return to glory.
The NFL landscape has changed since Brady’s early days. Quarterback salaries have skyrocketed, and players now prioritize maximizing their earnings. Dak’s deal reflects the market reality, not just his personal desires.
Brady was already a proven champion when he started taking less money. Dak hasn’t reached that level yet. Expecting him to sacrifice for the team’s sake is unfair.
Kyle Brandt’s suggestion that Dak Prescott should emulate Tom Brady’s financial choices oversimplifies a very complex situation. Dak’s contract reflects the harsh realities of today’s NFL, where players seek fair compensation.
While team loyalty matters, expecting Dak to take a massive pay cut isn’t realistic. The Cowboys must build a winning team around him rather than relying solely on his sacrifice.