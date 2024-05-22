Dak Prescott praises Trey Lance: He's gotten 'so much better'
Dak Prescott has millions of reasons to be distracted from Dallas Cowboys OTAs, but he is keeping his focus on the field and not allowing the contract extension talks to take away his focus.
In fact, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien told reporters that Prescott is 'teaching the ropes' to Lance and embracing the mentor role.
After Wednesday's OTA workouts, Prescott spoke to the media and praised Lance, who joined the Cowboys after the 2023 preseason.
Prescott praised Lance's work ethic, and said that he pushes him to be better.
"I’m excited for where he is now," Prescott said. "He works his ass off. He’s pushing me. I’m somebody that I don’t like to let other people get more reps than me, and Trey is the person I need to watch because he’s trying to get up there on the rep count. That’s a testament to him and how much he’s putting into this. I’ve seen it. He’s gotten better. He can play."
But could Prescott feel threatened by Lance's progress as he gets more reps through OTAs and training camp? Not for a second.
Prescott added, "As long he is getting better, I promise you, I’m getting better. I encourage it. I hope he pushes me. I hope he makes people think. I know where I'll be, and I know who I am. I’m confident in the person and player that I am. I hope he does. I hope he pushes me."
It would be very easy for Prescott to shun the young quarterback, given the situation he is currently in with his contract, but it shows the leadership that he brings to the locker room. ,
Prescott is undoubtedly the team's leader, so several of the team's veterans, including wide receiver Brandin Cooks, have given him their support and vote of confidence.
Prescott wisely has a no-trade, no-tag clause in his contract, so if a deal is not reached by the end of the season, he will hit the open market.
Because he has all of the leverage, he is not incentivized to rush a deal. However, the Cowboys have a significant decision ahead, with Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa negotiating deals that are believed to average more than $50 million per year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, respectively.
If Lance can excel with the opportunities he is given in the preseason, it could make the Cowboys' decision a little easier.